Cooper Tire & Rubber Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.1% Downside

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company with ticker code (CTB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 52. Now with the previous closing price of 59.14 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.1%. The 50 day MA is 56.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,958m. Find out more information at: http://www.coopertire.com

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.