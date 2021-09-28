Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. found using ticker (CPS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 33.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.1%. The 50 day MA is 22.95 and the 200 day moving average is 28.73. The market cap for the company is $410m. Company Website: http://www.cooperstandard.com

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company’s sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company’s fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company’s products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.