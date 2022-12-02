Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Conygar Investment Company submits planning application for bio-science building

Conygar Investment company

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) has submitted a detailed application for the next phase of The Island Quarter development in Nottingham. The application comprises a 23,123 sq.m. (249,000 sq.ft.) bioscience building, which includes both laboratory and office space.

Christopher Ware, Property Director of Conygar Investment Company, commented:

“We are delighted to submit this application for the next phase of development. Nottingham is already home to a large number of exciting businesses in the bioscience space and this scheme will be an excellent addition to the mixed-use development we are creating at The Island Quarter.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.