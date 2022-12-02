Conygar Investment Company submits planning application for bio-science building

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) has submitted a detailed application for the next phase of The Island Quarter development in Nottingham. The application comprises a 23,123 sq.m. (249,000 sq.ft.) bioscience building, which includes both laboratory and office space.

Christopher Ware, Property Director of Conygar Investment Company, commented:

“We are delighted to submit this application for the next phase of development. Nottingham is already home to a large number of exciting businesses in the bioscience space and this scheme will be an excellent addition to the mixed-use development we are creating at The Island Quarter.”