ConvaTec Group PLC 28.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group PLC with ticker (LON:CTEC) now has a potential upside of 28.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 290 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ConvaTec Group PLC share price of 206 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.9%. Trading has ranged between 165 (52 week low) and 256 (52 week high) with an average of 7,308,174 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,173,437,065.



Convatec Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based medical products and technologies company. The Company is focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. It markets and sells its solutions and services in four categories, such as Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence and Critical Care, and Infusion Care. Its Advanced Wound Care includes advanced solutions for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from ongoing conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. Ostomy Care includes devices, accessories and personalized services for individuals with a stoma. Its Continence and Critical Care includes products and services for people with urinary continence issues, and other devices for critical care. Its Infusion Care includes disposable infusion sets used in insulin pump therapy for people with diabetes.







