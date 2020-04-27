ContraFect Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 151.2% Upside

ContraFect Corporation found using ticker (CFRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.33. Now with the previous closing price of 6.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 151.2%. The 50 day MA is 6.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $102m. Visit the company website at: http://www.contrafect.com

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn