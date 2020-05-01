ContraFect Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 147.9% Upside

ContraFect Corporation with ticker code (CFRX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 and has a mean target at 17.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 147.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.25. The company has a market cap of $106m. Visit the company website at: http://www.contrafect.com

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn