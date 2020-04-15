ContraFect Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 138.4% Upside

ContraFect Corporation found using ticker (CFRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 and has a mean target at 17.33. Now with the previous closing price of 7.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 138.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.97 and the 200 day MA is 6. The company has a market capitalisation of $115m. Visit the company website at: http://www.contrafect.com

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

