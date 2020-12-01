ContraFect Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 168.8% Upside

ContraFect Corporation found using ticker (CFRX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 17.2. With the stocks previous close at 6.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 168.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.66. The company has a market cap of $176m. Visit the company website at: http://www.contrafect.com

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staph aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which in preclinical trials for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, including ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. ContraFect Corporation has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identification of novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. The company also initiated an expanded access program to provide exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.