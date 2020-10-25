Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Continental Resources with ticker code (CLR) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 79 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 18.83. With the stocks previous close at 13.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.13. The market cap for the company is $5,068m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clr.com

Continental Resources explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

