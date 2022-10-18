Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Continental Resources with ticker code (CLR) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 74.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 69.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,913m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $29,260m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.