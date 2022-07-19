Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Continental Resources found using ticker (CLR) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 75.71. Now with the previous closing price of 63.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The 50 day MA is 64.77 and the 200 day moving average is 55.83. The company has a market cap of $23,480m. Find out more information at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $28,146m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.