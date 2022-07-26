Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Continental Resources found using ticker (CLR) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 97 and 64 with a mean TP of 75.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,829m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $28,518m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.