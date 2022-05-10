Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Continental Resources found using ticker (CLR) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 64 with a mean TP of 74.12. With the stocks previous close at 62.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day MA is 60.39 and the 200 day moving average is 49.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,566m. Find out more information at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,903m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.