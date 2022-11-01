Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Continental Resources with ticker code (CLR) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 74.94. With the stocks previous close at 73.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.16 and the 200 day moving average is 63.76. The market cap for the company is $26,454m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,801m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.