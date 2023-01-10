Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Continental Resources found using ticker (CLR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 74.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .1%. The day 50 moving average is 71.43 while the 200 day moving average is 65.71. The market cap for the company is $26,961m. Company Website: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,980m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.