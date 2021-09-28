Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Continental Resources with ticker code (CLR) now have 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 32 and has a mean target at 41.09. Now with the previous closing price of 44.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.1%. The 50 day MA is 38.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clr.com

Continental Resources explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.