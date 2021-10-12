Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.1% Downside

Continental Resources with ticker code (CLR) have now 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 44.31. Now with the previous closing price of 53.43 this indicates there is a potential downside of -17.1%. The 50 day MA is 42.31 while the 200 day moving average is 34.89. The company has a market cap of $19,800m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.clr.com

Continental Resources explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.