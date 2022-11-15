Continental Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Continental Resources found using ticker (CLR) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 60 with a mean TP of 73.35. Now with the previous closing price of 74.18 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.88 and the 200 day moving average is 64.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,918m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,617m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.