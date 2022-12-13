Continental Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Continental Resources, Inc. found using ticker (CLR) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 74.29. With the stocks previous close at 74.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.43 while the 200 day moving average is 65.71. The company has a market cap of $26,961m. Visit the company website at: https://www.clr.com

The potential market cap would be $26,980m based on the market concensus.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.