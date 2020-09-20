Contango Oil & Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.0% Upside

Contango Oil & Gas Company found using ticker (MCF) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.11. The company has a market cap of $165m. Company Website: http://www.contango.com

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

