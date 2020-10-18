Contango Oil & Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

Contango Oil & Gas Company found using ticker (MCF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 with a mean TP of 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.38 while the 200 day moving average is 2.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $176m. Company Website: http://www.contango.com

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn