Contango Oil & Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

22nd October 2020

Contango Oil & Gas Company with ticker code (MCF) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.37 while the 200 day moving average is 2.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $184m. Find out more information at: http://www.contango.com

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

