Container Store (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Container Store (The) with ticker code (TCS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 4.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The day 50 moving average is 4.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.96. The company has a market cap of $251m. Visit the company website at: https://www.containerstore.com

The potential market cap would be $307m based on the market concensus.

The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. The company’s merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home comprising closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors in the Nordic region of Europe. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors on wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.