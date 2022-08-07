Container Store (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Container Store (The) with ticker code (TCS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 and has a mean target at 9. Now with the previous closing price of 7.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The 50 day MA is 7.16 and the 200 day MA is 9.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $370m. Find out more information at: https://www.containerstore.com

The potential market cap would be $462m based on the market concensus.

The Container Store Group operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home comprising closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors in the Nordic region of Europe. As of April 2, 2022, it operated 94 stores with an average size of approximately 25,000 square feet in 33 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors on wholesale basis. The Container Store Group was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.