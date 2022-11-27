Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Container Store (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Container Store (The) with ticker code (TCS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 with a mean TP of 6. Now with the previous closing price of 4.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.08 while the 200 day moving average is 6.94. The company has a market cap of $238m. Company Website: https://www.containerstore.com

The potential market cap would be $296m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

The Container Store Group operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home comprising closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors in the Nordic region of Europe. As of April 2, 2022, it operated 94 stores with an average size of approximately 25,000 square feet in 33 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors on wholesale basis. The Container Store Group was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

You might also enjoy reading  Container Store (The) - Consensus Indicates Potential 61.6% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.