Container Store (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.8% Downside

Container Store (The) with ticker code (TCS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 8. With the stocks previous close at 10.1 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -20.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $508m. Visit the company website at: http://www.containerstore.com

The Container Store Group operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 93 stores with an average size of approximately 25,000 square feet in 33 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.