Constellation Brands, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Constellation Brands, Inc. found using ticker (STZ) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 200 with the average target price sitting at 254.09. Now with the previous closing price of 227.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 229.16 while the 200 day moving average is 238.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,856m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $46,798m based on the market concensus.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook’s California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

