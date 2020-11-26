Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Constellation Brands with ticker code (STZ) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 154 and has a mean target at 217.74. Now with the previous closing price of 207.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 187.6 and the 200 day MA is 181.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,656m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbrands.com

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.