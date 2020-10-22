Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Constellation Brands with ticker code (STZ) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 245 and 154 calculating the mean target price we have 209.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 180.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 186.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 176.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,965m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cbrands.com

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

