Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Constellation Brands found using ticker (STZ) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 245 and 154 and has a mean target at 209.63. Now with the previous closing price of 181.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is 186.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 175.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $35,295m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cbrands.com

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

