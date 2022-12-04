Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Constellation Brands with ticker code (STZ) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 310 and 238 with the average target price sitting at 275.77. Now with the previous closing price of 258.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 239.16 while the 200 day moving average is 239.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $48,160m. Company Website: https://www.cbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $51,334m based on the market concensus.

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook’s California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.