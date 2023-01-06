Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Constellation Brands found using ticker (STZ) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 320 and 238 with the average target price sitting at 275.17. Now with the previous closing price of 231.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 242.36 while the 200 day moving average is 241.33. The company has a market cap of $38,498m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $45,828m based on the market concensus.

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook’s California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.