Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Constellation Brands found using ticker (STZ) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 305 and 225 with the average target price sitting at 271.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 233.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 243.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 232.79. The market cap for the company is $44,863m. Company Website: https://www.cbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $52,193m based on the market concensus.

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook’s California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

