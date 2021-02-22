Twitter
Constellation Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Constellation Brands with ticker code (STZ) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 290 and 212 calculating the mean target price we have 251.84. Now with the previous closing price of 226.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 224.84 and the 200 day MA is 199.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,442m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbrands.com

Constellation Brands, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

