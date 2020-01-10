Consort Medical plc 2.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Consort Medical plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CSRT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Consort Medical plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1010 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.9% from the opening price of 1040 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10 points and increased 306 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1075 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 702 GBX.

Consort Medical plc has a 50 day moving average of 975.36 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 866.23. There are currently 49,364,234 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 432,512. Market capitalisation for LON:CSRT is £513,388,033 GBP.