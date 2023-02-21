Consolidated Edison, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Consolidated Edison, Inc. with ticker code (ED) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 97 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 89.21. Now with the previous closing price of 91.66 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.09 while the 200 day moving average is 94.04. The company has a market cap of $33,108m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conedison.com

The potential market cap would be $32,223m based on the market concensus.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 87,951 in-service line transformers; 3,869 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,320 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,359 miles of mains and 377,741 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, develops, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.