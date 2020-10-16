Consolidated Edison – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Consolidated Edison with ticker code (ED) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 72 calculating the average target price we see 77.47. With the stocks previous close at 81.74 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 76.03 while the 200 day moving average is 75.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,272m. Visit the company website at: http://www.conedison.com

Consolidated Edison, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,395 in-service line transformers; 3,745 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,200 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,318 miles of mains and 376,306 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

