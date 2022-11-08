Consolidated Edison – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

Consolidated Edison found using ticker (ED) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 68 and has a mean target at 82.38. Now with the previous closing price of 90.04 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 91.01 and the 200 day MA is 92.37. The company has a market cap of $31,079m. Find out more information at: https://www.conedison.com

The potential market cap would be $28,435m based on the market concensus.

Consolidated Edison, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 87,564 in-service line transformers; 3,924 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,291 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,350 miles of mains and 377,971 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The company was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.