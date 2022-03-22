Consolidated Edison – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.0% Downside

Consolidated Edison with ticker code (ED) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 85 and 65 and has a mean target at 74.53. With the stocks previous close at 88.7 this would imply there is a potential downside of -16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.52 while the 200 day moving average is 78.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,685m. Company Website: https://www.conedison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,624m based on the market concensus.

Consolidated Edison, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,673 in-service line transformers; 3,729 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,210 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,341 miles of mains and 377,490 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.