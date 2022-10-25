Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Consolidated Edison – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Consolidated Edison found using ticker (ED) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 94 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 83.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.87 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.48 and the 200 day MA is 92.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,030m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conedison.com

The potential market cap would be $29,612m based on the market concensus.

Consolidated Edison, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 87,564 in-service line transformers; 3,924 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,291 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,350 miles of mains and 377,971 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The company was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

