Consolidated Edison, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.7% Downside

Consolidated Edison, Inc. found using ticker (ED) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 84.06. With the stocks previous close at 97.35 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.88 while the 200 day moving average is 93.28. The company has a market cap of $34,553m. Visit the company website at: https://www.conedison.com

The potential market cap would be $29,836m based on the market concensus.