CONSOL Coal Resources LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.8% Upside

CONSOL Coal Resources LP found using ticker (CCR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3.6 with the average target price sitting at 5.53. With the stocks previous close at 2.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 86.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.37 and the 200 day moving average is 4.15. The market cap for the company is $117m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ccrlp.com

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

