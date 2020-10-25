ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.3% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 37 with a mean TP of 48.6. With the stocks previous close at 31.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.3%. The 50 day MA is 33.81 and the 200 day MA is 38.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,751m. Visit the company website at: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn