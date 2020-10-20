ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 37 and has a mean target at 48.6. With the stocks previous close at 33.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The 50 day MA is 34.43 while the 200 day moving average is 38.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $35,073m. Find out more information at: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

