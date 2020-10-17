ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.0% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 48.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.72 and the 200 day MA is 38.65. The company has a market cap of $37,132m. Visit the company website at: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn