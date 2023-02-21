ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 92 calculating the mean target price we have 136.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 108.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day MA is 115.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 110.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $126,899m. Visit the company website at: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $160,112m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.