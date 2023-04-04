ConocoPhillips – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.6% Upside Potential

ConocoPhillips which can be found using ticker (COP) now have 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 153 and 87 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $131.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The 50 day MA is $107.11 while the 200 day moving average is $109.35. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $132,140m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $175,228m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.