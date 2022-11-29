Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167 and 104 calculating the average target price we see 138.26. Now with the previous closing price of 126.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The day 50 moving average is 120.73 while the 200 day moving average is 105.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $154,313m. Visit the company website at: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $168,247m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

