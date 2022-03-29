ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

ConocoPhillips found using ticker (COP) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 83.9 with the average target price sitting at 111.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 93.64 while the 200 day moving average is 72.7. The market cap for the company is $134,501m. Find out more information at: https://www.conocophillips.com

The potential market cap would be $139,931m based on the market concensus.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company’s portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.