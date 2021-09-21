Twitter
ConocoPhillips – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

ConocoPhillips with ticker code (COP) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 74.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day MA is 55.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.09. The company has a market cap of $76,421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.conocophillips.com

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

